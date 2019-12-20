Global  

Canadian Refiner Abandons Climate Goals To Stay Competitive

OilPrice.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The largest refinery in Canada, Irving Oil’s 320,000-barrels-per-day Saint John Refinery in New Brunswick on the East Coast, has scrapped its specific carbon emissions reduction target for next year, adopting instead a looser policy to be among the top environmental performers compared to rival refineries in Canada instead, Reuters reported on Friday, citing documents it has seen. Privately owned Irving Oil had committed to cut its carbon emissions by 17 percent from the 2005 levels by 2020, but earlier this year it deleted this commitment…
