Sweden Looks To Ban Sale Of Fossil Fuel-Powered Cars By 2030

OilPrice.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Sweden is getting serious about banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel powered cars by 2030 as the government commissioned an inquiry on Friday into how the Scandinavian country could best phase out fossil fuels and ban sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The report commissioned by the Swedish government today is a follow-up to the Statement of Government Policy from January this year, which said that “No new petrol- or diesel-driven cars will be sold after 2030. This is how we will reduce the major climate emissions from the transport…
