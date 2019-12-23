May your heart be light (but not your wallet!). Merry Christmas, Fools! The post Merry Christmas, from our Foolish family to yours appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Study: People start appreciating practical holiday gifts by this age By the age of 24, Americans appreciate a practical gift for the holidays, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday by giving or receiving gifts.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published 5 days ago Merry Hulkmas: A Dog Dynasty Christmas Special I DOG DYNASTY Who needs Rudolph when you have a HULK? With Christmas fast approaching at DDK HQ, it’s time to get festive. Marlon and Lisa assemble the family and top dogs Hulk, Kobe and Kong together to try and.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:24Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this