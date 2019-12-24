Global  

Asian Markets Mixed On Christmas Eve

RTTNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday in Christmas Eve trading after U.S. stocks closed at record highs overnight following news that China has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products. Trading activity remained subdued ahead of the Christmas holidays. The Australian market is modestly higher in an abbreviated trading session, while the Japanese market edged lower.
