Asian Shares Mixed In Pre-holiday Trade

RTTNews Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday in Christmas Eve trading after China announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products and U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.
