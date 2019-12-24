San Francisco coffee shops moving toward banishment of disposable cups



Recent related videos from verified sources Bay Area Coffee Company To Move To Zero Waste By Next Year Jackie Ward reports on Blue Bottle Cafe announcing plan to eliminate disposable paper cups by 2020 (12-10-2019) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:00Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources San Francisco cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new cafe culture is brewing in the San Francisco area, where a growing number of coffee houses are banishing paper to-go cups and...

Seattle Times 14 hours ago



Cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups A small trend among San Francisco cafes is spreading to bigger chains such as Blue Bottle

CBS News 6 hours ago



