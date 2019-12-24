New England Natural Gas Prices Hit Two Year High

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () For those who grew up in New England, single-digit temperatures, snow squalls, and icy roads are nothing outside the ordinary. With at least six days last year averaging colder than today’s forecast, it seemed almost impossible that gas prices would break last season’s record. Accompanying this week’s cold was a combination of factors amounting to conditions that were far from normal. As the risks began to present themselves on the morning of Wednesday, December 18, AGT-CG (Non-G), New England’s largest natural gas hub,…
Whether you like a quiet night in sipping champagne or a raucous, music-filled bash, 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' has you covered. Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy..
Friday, December 20, 2019 1. Shale gas boom flatlines- The more than decade-long boom in shale gas production is coming to an end. The Appalachian region is... OilPrice.com Also reported by •MENAFN.com