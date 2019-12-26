Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Will the Boxing Day sales give ASX retailers a boost?

Motley Fool Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Retailers were expected to have experienced a record breaking Boxing Day sales period yesterday. Here are 2 ASX retailers that could benefit.

The post Will the Boxing Day sales give ASX retailers a boost? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boxing Day sales in full-swing at Harrods

Boxing Day sales in full-swing at Harrods 00:46

 Shoppers were entertained by a Motown band outside Harrods as they waited for doors to open ahead of Boxing Day sales.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoppers descend on Selfridges for Boxing Day sales [Video]Shoppers descend on Selfridges for Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day shoppers have braved the rain in central London to hunt for bargains in the sales. Selfridges in Oxford Street was teeming on all six floors, with designer-clad customers picking out..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Bargain hunter’s hit Boxing Day sales [Video]Bargain hunter’s hit Boxing Day sales

Customers have been queuing outside London’s Selfridges department store ahead of the Boxing Day sale. The hordes of people have ditched online shopping and are hoping to get bargains in the annual..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Punters spend up large in Boxing Day sales, two days after biggest shopping day of year

Punters spend up large in Boxing Day sales, two days after biggest shopping day of yearTens of thousands of shoppers have descended on the country's malls to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales as some retailers offer up to 60 per cent off.The...
New Zealand Herald

Survival tips you need to know about to get through the Boxing Day sales

Survival tips you need to know about to get through the Boxing Day salesThe bargains are going to be great, but you’ll need to be prepared if you’re hitting the shops on Boxing Day
Daily Record Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newswiresau

Newswires $MYR Will the Boxing Day sales give ASX retailers a boost? (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/XCxNLIDiEu #MYR… https://t.co/Vg5GfcKVC1 32 minutes ago

HxdesCarter

Bess Also if you’re shopping at Bicester Village for Boxing Day sales today, Emirates will give you points when you spen… https://t.co/MwVYiGaWoU 11 hours ago

GemmaRooney10

I 🖤❤️ 9 & 26!! RT @Rhyspect: Deciding whether to shower or not before heading into the Boxing Day sales. Will my musk give me an advantage 12 hours ago

SoundsLikeMeTw

Sounds Like Me It’s time to hit those Boxing Day Sales 🛍- or is it? Are you likely to indulge in shopping, or will you give it a m… https://t.co/sxds3JMF7U 12 hours ago

Bexierock

Bex Harrison RT @DorsetMind: Do you use #Amazon? This Boxing Day sales, at NO EXTRA COST to you, you can support us when you shop! Amazon will give us a… 13 hours ago

DorsetMind

Dorset Mind Do you use #Amazon? This Boxing Day sales, at NO EXTRA COST to you, you can support us when you shop! Amazon will g… https://t.co/lTkSsrt3IL 16 hours ago

jackielb79

Jackie Brown Also, can anyone tell I hit the Boxing Day sales early and am slowly losing the will to live? JUST GIVE ME THE COFF… https://t.co/K6wxEKfOZs 1 day ago

Rhyspect

Rhys Mathewson Deciding whether to shower or not before heading into the Boxing Day sales. Will my musk give me an advantage 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.