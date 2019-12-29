Global  

Thousands of EURO 2020 VIP Tickets Will be Tokenized on the Blockchain

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Thousands of EURO 2020 VIP Tickets Will be Tokenized on the BlockchainReal-world use cases for blockchain technology are not easy to come by. The Football Association, together with AlphaWallet, aims to change that narrative. Both institutions will experiment with blockchain technology to sell football tickets. Blockchain Tokenization for Sport Event Tickets More specifically, tickets for next year’s European soccer championship. It is believed that up to 20,000 VIP tickets for EURO 2020 will be tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the second major partnership for AlphaWallet regarding soccer tickets. Last year, it partnered with Shankai for the FIFA World Cup.  The tokenization of sports tickets is not a novel concept,

The post Thousands of EURO 2020 VIP Tickets Will be Tokenized on the Blockchain appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
