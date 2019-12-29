Forget Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock! Invest in These 2 Top Tech Stocks in 2020 Instead

London has stripped Uber of its license to operate in the city. Immediately, there's a clear impact to revenue. Real Money Stock of the Day Uber shares fell 3.96% to $28.39 apiece Monday. London's..

Why Retail Investors Need to Pay Attention to Salesforce's Dreamforce Silicon Valley is witnessing one of the biggest events of the year as the three-day Dreamforce event backed by Salesforce is currently underway. Big names in the tech industry--such as Apple --are.. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:48Published on November 20, 2019