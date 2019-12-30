Wyze Confirms Data Leak

Wyze Labs Inc., a Seattle-based maker of smart-home devices and cameras, confirmed a data leak. This may impact millions of customers. The data leak was first reported by cybersecurity company Twelve Security, which noted that both the production databases of Wyze were left entirely open to the Internet, exposing "a significant amount of sensitive information generated by 2.4 million users."

