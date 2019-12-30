Germany Aims To Close All Nuclear Plants By 2022

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Germany is going forward with its plan to phase out nuclear reactors by 2022 as another nuclear power plant is going offline on December 31. Power company EnBW has said that it would take the Philippsburg 2 reactor off the grid at 7 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve. This leaves Germany with six nuclear power plants that will have to close by 2022. In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany ordered the immediate shutdown of eight of its 17 reactors, and plans to phase out nuclear power plants entirely by 2022. The Philippsburg…


