Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Germany Aims To Close All Nuclear Plants By 2022

OilPrice.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Germany is going forward with its plan to phase out nuclear reactors by 2022 as another nuclear power plant is going offline on December 31. Power company EnBW has said that it would take the Philippsburg 2 reactor off the grid at 7 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve. This leaves Germany with six nuclear power plants that will have to close by 2022. In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany ordered the immediate shutdown of eight of its 17 reactors, and plans to phase out nuclear power plants entirely by 2022. The Philippsburg…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TED - Published < > Embed
News video: How supercharged plants could slow climate change | Joanne Chory

How supercharged plants could slow climate change | Joanne Chory 13:48

 Plants are amazing machines -- for millions of years, they've taken carbon dioxide out of the air and stored it underground, keeping a crucial check on the global climate. Plant geneticist Joanne Chory is working to amplify this special ability: with her colleagues at the Salk Plant Molecular and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran begins fuelling centrifuges at Fordow [Video]Iran begins fuelling centrifuges at Fordow

Iran has started the process of injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow facility, according to an official, in the latest unravelling of the nuclear deal with world powers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published

Iran's Rouhani announces another step away from 2015 nuclear deal [Video]Iran's Rouhani announces another step away from 2015 nuclear deal

Resumption of uranium enrichment at the Fordow plant is Tehran's latest step back from the crumbling nuclear deal.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kudankulam: One Incident, Many Facets – Analysis

By Cherian Samuel and Munish Sharma* A malware infection in the IT network of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) located in Tamil Nadu was first...
Eurasia Review

Planning to build six nuclear attack submarines: Navy to Parliamentary panel

The Indian Navy had planned to build six nuclear attack submarines along with the Arihant Class SSBNs which are nuclear-powered submarines equipped with nuclear...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.