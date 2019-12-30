Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020?

OilPrice.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
With the New Year already knocking at the door, long-suffering energy investors are looking to put another disappointing year behind them--and the International Maritime Organization’s  sulfur regulations targeting the shipping industry have oil bulls dreaming of a much better 2020.  They’re banking on Goldman Sachs estimates that complete compliance with IMO 2020 will increase refining costs by $200 billion in the first year, which is likely to indirectly impact the price of other fuel products such as gasoline. But the bears…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreatestBoomEvr

Greatest Boom Ever Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? | https://t.co/SlXDyfhyvC https://t.co/1Tg2WKoQKy #oilprice 2 days ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? https://t.co/97GJSeAaCk https://t.co/1iIHCiLvoe 2 days ago

Rezz_95

Rezz @daniiuchiiha My ass...take this mofo to spain let him breed....no more bullfights. Bulls will rule Spain im telling u. 2 days ago

TradeFloorAudio

Trading Floor Audio Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? ... https://t.co/TCyQ1qtUOC With the New Year already knocking at the door, long-sufferi… https://t.co/cuQQcluvhe 2 days ago

delafuentezeind

Mario de la Fuente Z RT @carlosriveramar: Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? https://t.co/MP0dUSPE5J 2 days ago

carlosriveramar

Carlos Rivera Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? https://t.co/MP0dUSPE5J 2 days ago

KittyOwner_Club

Раттана Женг Марай® Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? | https://t.co/z7pmoWIXqO https://t.co/WpnbWvdivq #oilprice 2 days ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020? https://t.co/8FLtbKdNt7 https://t.co/0sUuFeuXaa 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.