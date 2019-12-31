Global  

Indian Shares May Open On Negative Note

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Lower SGX Nifty futures and the overnight weak close in the U.S. and European markets point to a negative start for Indian stocks Tuesday morning.
Indian Shares May Open On Mixed Note

Indian shares are likely to see a mixed start on Thursday, with investors looking for direction.
RTTNews

Indian shares start 2020 on a high note, infra stocks gain

Indian shares rose on Wednesday following a New Year's Eve selloff, as infrastructure stocks gained after the government unveiled plans for major investments in...
Reuters India


