Uber, Postmates sue California over gig worker law

SeekingAlpha Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
News video: Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law 00:52

 Uber Technologies and courier services provider, Postmates have reportedly sued the state of California in federal court over a new law that they say is unconstitutional. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

New Labor Lawsuit [Video]New Labor Lawsuit

Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect...
Reuters Also reported by •WebProNewsWorldNewsRTTNewsSeattle TimesCBS NewsBusiness InsiderFT.comTechCrunchbizjournalsNYTimes.com

The Biggest California Stories in 2019

Tuesday: A look back at the year in the Golden State. Also: Uber and Postmates sue over a new law; and a thank you.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

kron4news

KRON4 News Uber and Postmates file federal lawsuit over California law designed to protect "gig workers" https://t.co/GtY5dQSJcn 1 minute ago

jonchesto

Jon Chesto RT @StephenJAdams2: @jonchesto If this succeeds, the MA indep. contractor law could be a target. https://t.co/Iz4LZyYLsY 7 minutes ago

BadUberX

UberX Ridepimping RT @sergioaved: Uber, Postmates and two drivers sue California over law that would reclassify contractors as employees Two drivers? Why no… 10 minutes ago

RICHYIST

KIKA RICHY RT @CNBC: California’s new gig economy law is set to go into effect tomorrow. Here’s why Uber and Postmates are suing the state. https://t.… 11 minutes ago

nicholasvogel

Nick Vogel RT @RonCharles: “The one clear thing we know about ⁦@Uber⁩ is they will do any­thing to try to ex­empt them­selves from state reg­u­lations… 11 minutes ago

RonCharles

Ron Charles “The one clear thing we know about ⁦@Uber⁩ is they will do any­thing to try to ex­empt them­selves from state reg­u… https://t.co/H5hOkPbBts 13 minutes ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Highlight: “How do you allow for workers to receive the protections that they’re entitled to while ensuring we can… https://t.co/zlR71poQPp 17 minutes ago

PhillipScott3

Phillip Scott RT @CNBC: Uber, Postmates and two drivers sue California over law that would reclassify contractors as employees. https://t.co/HsVAXyKd94 18 minutes ago

