Asian Shares Fall On Last Trading Day Of 2019

Asian stocks mostly closed lower on Tuesday, the last trading day of 2019, as investors booked profits amid thin holiday trading. Some of the regional markets were closed for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. Nevertheless, an agreement between the U.S. and China on a phase one trade deal has helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.



Recent related videos from verified sources UnitedHealth's 2020 Guidance Disappointed, But a Potential Remedy Remains UnitedHealth's guidance may not be anything to worry about, even though the stock fell Tuesday. Shares of the health insurance giant fell 1.02% to $276.80 Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.86% on.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:23Published on December 3, 2019 A Good-News Trifecta For Google's Alphabet it's a good day to be Google parent company Alphabet GOOGL, and certainly a shareholder. Alphabet received an out-of-the-gate one-year price target upgrade on Tuesday from Citi analyst Jason Bazinet,.. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:12Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Asian Markets In Negative Territory Asian stock markets are in negative territory on the last trading day of 2019 following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as investors booked profits amid...

RTTNews 8 hours ago



Sensex plunges 304 points, Nifty closes below 12,200 on last trading day of 2019 Indian stock market ended in the red on Tuesday (December 31), the last day of the calendar year 2019. The Sensex, which remained in the red throughout the...

Zee News 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this