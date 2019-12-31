Global  

Asian Shares Fall On Last Trading Day Of 2019

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Asian stocks mostly closed lower on Tuesday, the last trading day of 2019, as investors booked profits amid thin holiday trading. Some of the regional markets were closed for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. Nevertheless, an agreement between the U.S. and China on a phase one trade deal has helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.
