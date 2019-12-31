Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ford Says Reservations For Mustang Mach-E First Edition Are Full

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ford said that reservations are officially full for the First Edition of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E electric sport utility vehicle. The automaker noted that other versions of the crossover like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order. The Mustang Mach-E SUV, which will compete with the top-selling electric car maker Tesla, was unveiled by Ford in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford Mustang Mach-E Reservations Full

Ford Mustang Mach-E Reservations Full 00:17

 The automaker said reservations for their high-end Mach-E sports electric vehicle are currently full. The reservations were available for a refundable $500 deposit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mustang Forums‘ 10 Most Important Stories of 2019 [Video]Mustang Forums‘ 10 Most Important Stories of 2019

For Mustang fans, 2019 was a pivotal year full of highs and lows. As is usually the case, we’ve seen some pretty exciting barn finds and a few truly special cars heading to auction. We also witnessed..

Credit: Automotive Group     Duration: 01:59Published

The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik [Video]The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a huge deal. It’s the first high-volume Ford built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, marking what could be a major inflection point for the company as the..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 19:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Co said on Monday reservations were full for the high-end Mustang Mach-E First Edition electric sport utility vehicle.
Reuters

Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full

Ford Motor Co. said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BarkerAuto

Barker Auto Sales Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric Mustang Mach-E https://t.co/c9QjepgfKq https://t.co/UHviyjp0Rl 4 hours ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith Purists Be Damned: Ford Says Reservations for the New All-Electric Mustang Mach-E SUV Are Now Full https://t.co/bk1wpHtv4A #SmartNews 4 hours ago

rohitwason

Rohit Wason RT @ReutersIndia: Ford says reservations are full for electric Mustang Mach-E https://t.co/ZxN2L3RCFH https://t.co/Vy5bj8Ip4n 5 hours ago

kevin_r_holmes

Kevin Holmes Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric... https://t.co/lUmdSVrV7Z 6 hours ago

SMEMediaNews

SME Media Ford says reservations are full for electric Mustang Mach-E : https://t.co/xt4Eu1DjhV 8 hours ago

DoubleDownDuck

Raynard E. Green RT @Automotive_News: Ford says reservations full for high-end version of electric Mustang Mach-E https://t.co/MuxGyqDV3W https://t.co/CabHc… 10 hours ago

SaikatKumarBas2

Saikat Kumar Basu RT @AlexWitzleben: Ford says reservations for its First Edition electric Mustang are full - CNN https://t.co/C5oxV3NJqi #Ford #ElectricCar… 14 hours ago

MeChanicMedia

MeChanic Media CNN: Ford says reservations for its First Edition electric Mustang are full. https://t.co/D50SMg55Wz via @GoogleNews 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.