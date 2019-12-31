Ford Says Reservations For Mustang Mach-E First Edition Are Full

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Ford said that reservations are officially full for the First Edition of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E electric sport utility vehicle. The automaker noted that other versions of the crossover like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order. The Mustang Mach-E SUV, which will compete with the top-selling electric car maker Tesla, was unveiled by Ford in November.


