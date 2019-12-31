Global  

U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Lackluster Performance

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Tuesday. The major averages have spent most of the day lingering near the unchanged line.
