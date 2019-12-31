Apple was the top performer in the Dow this year, while Walgreens was the worst.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Apple registers a 85.4% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Xperience Internet Solutions Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languishes - The Mo... https://t.co/1xa4fel4YF 6 hours ago Apple Watch Feed Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languisheshttps://www.google.com/url?rct=j&sa=t&url=https://www.… https://t.co/P7wmrYVO8i 2 days ago GulfB2B Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languishes https://t.co/gBb8VqTzrJ 2 days ago News89 Media Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languishes https://t.co/EY8NHYS32C 2 days ago Techtelegraph Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languishes https://t.co/xz4kloGOLX https://t.co/eHJMFTDAyA 2 days ago TIN-Mobile News Feed Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languishes (newsfeedback@fool.com (Timothy Green)/Fool.com Headl… https://t.co/s2CF9nQjk6 2 days ago Wall St Solver Dow Jones News: Apple Dominates in 2019; Walgreens Languishes 📰 » https://t.co/7k8FTS0i4L https://t.co/YRazUjcZKk 2 days ago