Microsoft Seizes Web Domains From North Korea-linked Hacker Group
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Microsoft said it has taken control of 50 web domains used by a hacker group called Thallium, believed to operate from North Korea. In a blog post, the software giant said that in December, it filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against a group of hackers who operated Thallium. The court order enabled Microsoft to take control of the domains.
