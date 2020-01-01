Global  

Microsoft Seizes Web Domains From North Korea-linked Hacker Group

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Microsoft said it has taken control of 50 web domains used by a hacker group called Thallium, believed to operate from North Korea. In a blog post, the software giant said that in December, it filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against a group of hackers who operated Thallium. The court order enabled Microsoft to take control of the domains.
News video: North Korean hackers stole sensitive information - Microsoft

North Korean hackers stole sensitive information - Microsoft 01:25

 Microsoft says it has seized control of 50 sites used by a hacking group based in North Korea to steal sensitive information. David Doyle reports.

