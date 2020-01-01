Microsoft Seizes Web Domains From North Korea-linked Hacker Group

Microsoft said it has taken control of 50 web domains used by a hacker group called Thallium, believed to operate from North Korea. In a blog post, the software giant said that in December, it filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against a group of hackers who operated Thallium. The court order enabled Microsoft to take control of the domains.



Unsealed court documents show that the domains include "hotrnall.com," "office356-us.org," and "mai1.info," among other copycat URLs. Microsoft says Thallium used one of the oldest tricks..

