Russia's "Chernobyl On Ice" Gets A Major Lifeline Thursday, 2 January 2020

Last week Russia made history by flipping the power switch on the “Akademik Lomonosov,” a cutting-edge nuclear power plant afloat in the Arctic Ocean. While the project has been highly criticized by some detractors, with some even referring to the Akademik Lomonosov program as “Chernobyl on ice,” the plant’s first week has been successfully uneventful, with the first electricity produced by the plant being used to light a Christmas tree in a symbolic gesture. The floating plant will serve the tiny arctic city… 👓 View full article

