Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Reports: Illinois Recreational Marijuana Sales Total $3.2 Mln On First Day

RTTNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Illinois generated $3.2 million in recreational marijuana sales on Wednesday, January 1, the first day of legal adult-use marijuana sales in the state, according to reports quoting state officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Managing Recreational Marijuana Sales

Managing Recreational Marijuana Sales 02:38

 CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on what consumers can expect when they plan to purchase recreational marijuana, legally, in Illinois, beginning Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana [Video]Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

In Illinois, nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Illinois' New Marijuana Law Could Set Benchmark For Social Equity [Video]Illinois' New Marijuana Law Could Set Benchmark For Social Equity

Illinois has officially launched its new legal recreational marijuana program and experts say its social equity provisions are the gold standard.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois pot sales total $3.2M on first day. Check out the taxes!

Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois totaled $3.2 million on Jan. 1, the first day of legal sales, the state reported. There were 77,128 transactions at 45...
bizjournals

Illinois rakes in $3.2 million on first day of legal recreational marijuana sales

Illinois rang in the New Year by officially legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana, raking in nearly $3.2 million in sales on its first day state...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.