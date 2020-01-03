Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delta Air Lines Employees Sue Lands' End Over Their Uniforms

RTTNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Some of the Delta Air Lines employees filed a lawsuit against Lands' End Outfitters, alleging that the uniforms it supplied to the airline are causing them health issues. The class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Wisconsin by more than 500 Delta workers who work in various capacities, including as ticket agents, flight attendants, ramp and gate agents, and cargo workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta employees save the day for liver transplant recipient [Video]Delta employees save the day for liver transplant recipient

Doctors told Jon McSorley he needed a liver transplant or he would soon die. Ironically, McSorley and his wife had go to Minnesota for a conference on the disease he was fighting when they got a call..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 05:05Published

Delta Hiring Hundreds of Pilots, Flight Attendants [Video]Delta Hiring Hundreds of Pilots, Flight Attendants

Delta Air Lines expects 2020 to be a record year flying customers around the world – but it's hanging out a huge "Help Wanted" sign, reports Bill Hudson (1:58). WCCO 4 News At 6 – December 12, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delta workers claim Lands' End uniforms make them sick

Lawsuit filed by flight attendants and other employees alleges that mandated work wear caused health problems.
CBS News

Delta Air Lines is the Most Punctual Mega Airline in the U.S. for the Third-Straight Year, According to OAG’s Punctuality League 2020

Delta Air Lines is the Most Punctual Mega Airline in the U.S. for the Third-Straight Year, According to OAG’s Punctuality League 2020BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, has released the results of its annual Punctuality League 2020, the...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.