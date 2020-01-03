Delta Air Lines Employees Sue Lands' End Over Their Uniforms

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Some of the Delta Air Lines employees filed a lawsuit against Lands' End Outfitters, alleging that the uniforms it supplied to the airline are causing them health issues. The class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Wisconsin by more than 500 Delta workers who work in various capacities, including as ticket agents, flight attendants, ramp and gate agents, and cargo workers.


