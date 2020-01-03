US Urges All Americans To Leave Iraq After Soleimani Assassination
Friday, 3 January 2020 () The US embassy in Baghdad has urged all US citizens to leave Iraq immediately, after the US killed Iranian military general and hardliner Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a Friday airstrike. Iraqi oil officials say that the exodus of dozens of US citizens working for foreign oil companies will not affect oil operations, exports, or production. “Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately,”…
Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air strikes, and the incident risks drawing the country further into proxy conflict between Tehran and...