Russia Halts Oil Supply To Key European Transit Hub

OilPrice.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus amid a disagreement over tariffs, according to officials at a Belarusian oil refinery in the northern city of Navapolatsak.The officials told RFE/RL that the shipments stopped on January 1 and the facility is currently processing only Russian oil delivered before that date.Belarus has been at odds with Russia over oil-transit prices for some time against a backdrop of increasing pressure by Moscow on Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka to deepen integration between the two countries.A two-month deal…
Recent related news from verified sources

Russia halts oil to Belarus, but transit to Europe still flowing

Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, amid a new contract dispute that is also threatening...
Reuters India

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talksMINSK, Belarus (AP) — Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving...
WorldNews

