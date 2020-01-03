Global  

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

OilPrice.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Crude oil prices jumped higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline for the last week of 2019. The draw totaled an impressive 11.5 million barrels. Analysts had expected a decline of 3.167 million barrels, after the EIA reported a draw of 5.5 million barrels for the week to December 20. At 429.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year seasonal average. In gasoline the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.2 million barrels for the week to December 27, up from a 2-million-barrel…
Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Set To Move Higher As Markets Await Iranian Retaliation

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures hit their highest levels since April on Friday after the killing of a top...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Reuters

Oil Rises On Large Crude Draw

Crude oil prices rose higher after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 5.5 million barrels for the week to December 20 in its...
OilPrice.com

