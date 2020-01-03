Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Crude oil prices jumped higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline for the last week of 2019. The draw totaled an impressive 11.5 million barrels. Analysts had expected a decline of 3.167 million barrels, after the EIA reported a draw of 5.5 million barrels for the week to December 20. At 429.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year seasonal average. In gasoline the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.2 million barrels for the week to December 27, up from a 2-million-barrel…


