Joe Biden To Coal Miners: ‘’Learn To Code’’

OilPrice.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Democratic presidential hopeful and former US vice president Joe Biden told unemployed miners, particularly those in the coal sector, to learn to code so that they can access the jobs of the future. According to Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel, at a rally in Derry, New Hampshire, Biden said that if miners are able to go underground 3,000 feet or throw coal into a furnace, they surely have the ability to learn how to program. Biden riffing on how Obama put him in charge of judging the "jobs of the future" suggests re-training miners…
