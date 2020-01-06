3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Jenn Nieto*I ❤️ Steem..!!* Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch for Jan. 10 - https://t.co/Eto0p3ddlu 20 hours ago philip Lemmons "Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch for Jan. 10" https://t.co/bbHbC59vlB 20 hours ago Nicolás Charry RT @Investingcom: December nonfarm payrolls are the highlight Friday. Will the market get another upside surprise? https://t.co/xU9PHSAED5 1 day ago Investing.com December nonfarm payrolls are the highlight Friday. Will the market get another upside surprise? https://t.co/xU9PHSAED5 1 day ago Investing.com News Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch for Jan. 10 - https://t.co/IKRm6BKds6 1 day ago Investing.com Stocks Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch for Jan. 10 - https://t.co/FMTcqgCOPE 1 day ago Paula hendry @EamonJavers @maggieNYT Insane. Wait till my second term for all the things I said I could get done quickly because… https://t.co/ox4o99Un9a 1 day ago 🇺🇸🇺🇸Kathy🇺🇸🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump Don’t have any money in the stock market but I watch it EVERY DAY🇺🇸Thank you so much Mr. President… https://t.co/T2hAALMz32 1 day ago