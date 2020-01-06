Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Frozen II' becomes highest grossing animated movie ever

SeekingAlpha Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Missing Link’ wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film [Video]‘Missing Link’ wins Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film

The movie beat out 'Frozen II,' 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, 'The Lion King' and 'Toy Story 4.'

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 02:22Published

10 Most Influential Films of the Decade [Video]10 Most Influential Films of the Decade

10 Most Influential Films of the Decade. In honor of the decade ending, here are the top 10 most influential films of the 2010s, according to 'The New York Times.'. 1. ‘American Sniper’ (2014). 2...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Siberian mechanics make Mad Max cars

In the wilds of Siberia there is a special fan club for mechanics who make post apocalyptic "Mad Max" movie style cars. Unlike the prototypes in the movie, they...
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.