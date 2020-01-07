Global  

Chevron To Pull US Oil Workers Out Of Iraq

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Chevron has pulled all of its American oil workers out of Iraq, the company said on Monday, according to Reuters, making it the latest foreign oil company to evacuate staff there at the urging of the US Embassy, following the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani. Chevron operates in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, much to the irritation of the Iraqi government, and owns and operates a 50% operating stake in the Sarta production-sharing contract, and a 40% non-operating interest in the Qara Dagh production-sharing contract, according…
