DAX Rises As US-Iran Tensions Ebb

RTTNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as U.S.-Iran tensions eased and investors shifted their focus to the monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday, which could offer some clues on the world's largest economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path into 2020.
