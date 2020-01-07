Borden Dairy Files For Bankruptcy

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Borden Dairy Co. has become the second major dairy company in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy in the last two months. Dean Foods, the country's biggest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy in November 2019. Dallas-based Borden cited the impact of the rising cost of raw milk and market challenges facing the dairy industry as reasons for its bankruptcy filing.


