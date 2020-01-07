Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Borden Dairy Files For Bankruptcy

RTTNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Borden Dairy Co. has become the second major dairy company in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy in the last two months. Dean Foods, the country's biggest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy in November 2019. Dallas-based Borden cited the impact of the rising cost of raw milk and market challenges facing the dairy industry as reasons for its bankruptcy filing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Borden Dairy Company Files for Bankruptcy

Borden Dairy Company Files for Bankruptcy 00:58

 The company is the second major milk producer to file for bankruptcy in the past two months.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dean Foods' bankruptcy local impact [Video]Dean Foods' bankruptcy local impact

Local farmers continue to see an uncertain future after the largest dairy processor, Dean Foods, files for bankruptcy.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:13Published

Berkeley Farms Owner Dean Foods Files For Bankruptcy [Video]Berkeley Farms Owner Dean Foods Files For Bankruptcy

Dean Foods, the nation's largest dairy producer and owner of Berkeley Farms, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (11/13/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Borden files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Borden Dairy Co. announced late Sunday that it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Dallas-based company plans to pursue a financial...
bizjournals Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comNewsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidred5sw

David RT @candies2639: Borden Dairy files for bankruptcy protection? Milk alternatives? https://t.co/pd04HDWrQG 1 minute ago

Davidlaz

David Lazarus As milk consumption falls, Borden Dairy Co. files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/seELHjYRrc 2 minutes ago

SherryFleming2

Sherry Fleming RT @TODAYshow: Borden Dairy files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/Hmqcb7OSo4 6 minutes ago

FoodTalkSTL

FoodTalkSTL Elsie milked dry. https://t.co/P14oXArldH 8 minutes ago

casino_ent

Casino Entertainment Borden Dairy, with most Louisiana workers based in Lafayette, files for bankruptcy https://t.co/jV9ncjvKDq 9 minutes ago

Log_slayer

Big James RT @fox11news: Borden Dairy Co., one of America's oldest and largest milk producers, filed for bankruptcy protection, the second major U.S.… 10 minutes ago

MichaelHugg2591

Michael Huggins Venerable dairy giant Borden files for bankruptcy https://t.co/AKyjy3ZBDs via @TheWeek 11 minutes ago

J2ThaMar

J2ThaMar RT @WSJ: Borden Dairy, a 163-year-old milk producer known for its spokes-cow Elsie, has filed for bankruptcy. It blamed falling milk consum… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.