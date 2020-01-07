U.S. Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rising U.S. crude oil production weighed on oil prices throughout 2019, and combined with the weak demand growth last year, booming American oil output resulted in lower average oil prices in 2019 compared to 2018, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. Brent Crude prices averaged US$64 a barrel last year, which was US$7 per barrel lower than the international benchmark's 2018 average price. The price of WTI Crude averaged US$57 per barrel in 2019, also US$7 a barrel lower than in 2018, EIA's data showed.


