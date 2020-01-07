Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Rising U.S. crude oil production weighed on oil prices throughout 2019, and combined with the weak demand growth last year, booming American oil output resulted in lower average oil prices in 2019 compared to 2018, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday. Brent Crude prices averaged US$64 a barrel last year, which was US$7 per barrel lower than the international benchmark’s 2018 average price. The price of WTI Crude averaged US$57 per barrel in 2019, also US$7 a barrel lower than in 2018, EIA’s data showed.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst

Oil Jumps on U.S.-Iran Escalation but Supply Will Dictate Prices Long-Term, Says Analyst 03:14

 Brent oil prices, the international benchmark, hit the $70 mark for the first time in three months and the price of West Texas Intermediate, the American oil benchmark, reached more than $63 a barrel.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Jim Cramer Is Approaching Oil [Video]How Jim Cramer Is Approaching Oil

Jim Cramer has some advice on oil.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:58Published

Markets Slip After Iran's Missile Attack [Video]Markets Slip After Iran's Missile Attack

Markets drop overnight after Iran's missile attack. Oil prices remain high but are below earlier barrel price spikes.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices jumped higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline for the last week of 2019. The draw...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsBangkok Post

Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets are falling Monday while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINOilGasNews

EIN Oil & Gas News US Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019 - OilPrice․com https://t.co/QxXGUcG9eJ 3 hours ago

TeChWorlD3207

TeCh WoRlD US Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019 - https://t.co/SAYif78iNn https://t.co/bZT0r8d6fq 9 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep US Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019 - https://t.co/EcqAGR7m2H - https://t.co/xkZct4XN6g 15 hours ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy U.S. Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019 https://t.co/BQ2tGtKZj9 19 hours ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors U.S. Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019 https://t.co/XR7O4nrIPG https://t.co/njjGtxFaJb 1 day ago

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "U.S. Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019" https://t.co/pWvehwvTDI 1 day ago

BostonStratInt

BSI Energy Ventures U.S. Oil Boom Suppressed Oil Prices In 2019 https://t.co/VWcTZsi65w 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.