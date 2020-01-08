Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last?

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The oil price rally got a big boost last week with the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Will that be enough for prices to continue increasing or will they flatten and decline in coming weeks? Markets are presently engaged in “fear premium” price discovery. So far, the fear premium is modest. At this writing, WTI is $63.56, $0.51 higher than its close of $63.71 on Friday; Brent is $0.71 higher at $69.31. WTI prices have increased 21% since early October (Figure 1) exceeding the $62 level of the September Saudi refinery…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans fear for model Slick Woods after she was filmed apparently passed out [Video]Fans fear for model Slick Woods after she was filmed apparently passed out

Fans fear for cancer sufferer model Slick Woods after she was filmed apparently 'PASSED OUT' in the arms of a male friend at a restaurant. Last month the Fenty Beauty model announced that she was..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

What Investors Need to Know About Nordstrom, Disney and Tesla [Video]What Investors Need to Know About Nordstrom, Disney and Tesla

Let's talk about Nordstrom post-earnings, how Disney is going to boost holiday sales of toymakers, and Tesla . Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 06:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US

LONDON (AP) — The price of oil surged Friday as global investors were gripped with uncertainty over the potential repercussions after the United States killed...
SeattlePI.com

Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US

LONDON (AP) — The price of oil surged Friday as global investors were gripped with uncertainty over the potential repercussions after the United States killed...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

baystreet_ca

Baystreet.ca How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last? https://t.co/VRnGg5LUUi 2 hours ago

sargos66

Serge Van Steenkiste How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last? (It is more likely that markets will revert to the proverb: Fool me… https://t.co/Ach1pyFRGd 4 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last - https://t.co/EcqAGR7m2H - https://t.co/Xh7KZA3SCU 8 hours ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last - https://t.co/cagKgE6mih has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/ePmIdvml09 8 hours ago

CL_EPF

Conventus Law Energy How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last? | https://t.co/Vv2uaywcfZ https://t.co/twWFVEfD6n #oilprice 9 hours ago

ken_crichlow

ken crichlow How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last? | https://t.co/N9JIMAxjol https://t.co/m2Opx66jOj 10 hours ago

GreenMindsIntel

Green Minds Intel Report How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last? https://t.co/FTrVyEVBlv 12 hours ago

johnvramirez

John Ramirez | Director of Awesome "The oil price rally got a big boost last week with the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani." https://t.co/EjKoEfCRGb 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.