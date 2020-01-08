How Long Will The Oil Price Fear Premium Last?

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The oil price rally got a big boost last week with the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Will that be enough for prices to continue increasing or will they flatten and decline in coming weeks? Markets are presently engaged in “fear premium” price discovery. So far, the fear premium is modest. At this writing, WTI is $63.56, $0.51 higher than its close of $63.71 on Friday; Brent is $0.71 higher at $69.31. WTI prices have increased 21% since early October (Figure 1) exceeding the $62 level of the September Saudi refinery… 👓 View full article

