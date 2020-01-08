Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ASX gold shares soar as Iran strikes back

Motley Fool Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Gold has long been hailed as a safe haven in times of geo-political uncertainty. When the threat of war or recession looms gold miners and gold ETFs can appeal.

The post ASX gold shares soar as Iran strikes back appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin Not The 'Next Gold' [Video]Bitcoin Not The "Next Gold"

Bitcoin bulls like to claim that bitcoin is a great haven investment, like gold. Those bullish on bitcoin are see it as a stabilizer in times of geopolitical uncertainty. Business Insider says..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Why Not Mint Money How you can earn interest on gold under gold monetisation scheme [Video]Why Not Mint Money How you can earn interest on gold under gold monetisation scheme

Why Not Mint Money How you can earn interest on gold under gold monetisation scheme

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 05:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

S&P/ASX 200 down 0.5% but gold spikes to 6-year high

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) opened down around 1% and has been gradually creeping higher over the morning session to be down 0.48% to 6,701 at 12.44pm. As more...
Proactive Investors

Tempus Resources discovers new gold anomaly, drilling planned

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR) has discovered a new prospect through an extensive soil sampling program at its Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project in Canada. The...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

MarcoNavarroLor

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @ReutersBiz: Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran strike on U.S. forces https://t.co/mR05Rc84MH https://t.co/T1HYsVcKOp 31 minutes ago

petergo99037185

luckypete Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes spark fears of wider Mideast war - https://t.co/i7uTv68v8v $DAX $SPX 56 minutes ago

tishheaven

Tish Heaven RT @Reuters: Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran strike on U.S. forces https://t.co/PfX8hlEyC7 https://t.co/He022j9mnb 1 hour ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran strike on U.S. forces https://t.co/mR05Rc84MH https://t.co/T1HYsVcKOp 1 hour ago

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran strike on US forces - https://t.co/q7M268cgu0) In th… https://t.co/LFZ4tKB4JC 1 hour ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran strike on U.S. forces https://t.co/NLtS38yuZg 2 hours ago

BillionClub22

Billion Club Asian shares slump; gold, oil soar after Iran strike on U.S. forces #INDEX #NIFTY #FrontPage 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.