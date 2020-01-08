Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Where to invest $1,000 in ASX shares for dividends

Motley Fool Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
I have some ideas if you have $1,000 and you want to invest it into ASX shares for dividend income, one idea is Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW).

The post Where to invest $1,000 in ASX shares for dividends appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Why I wouuld buy NAB and these ASX shares for their dividends

I think National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) and these ASX dividend shares could be great options for income investors... The post Why I wouuld buy NAB and...
Motley Fool

Sick of term deposits? Try these ASX dividend shares

If you're looking for dividends to help replace your dwindling term deposit income then ASX dividend shares could be the answer.  The post Sick of term...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.