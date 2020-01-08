Global  

Asian Markets In Negative Territory As Middle East Tensions Rise

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday and U.S. stock futures fell amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi airbases hosting U.S. troops. The attack, in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike last week that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, has raised fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Tensions rise in Middle East

