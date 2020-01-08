Macy's Is Closing More Than 2 Dozen Stores in 2020

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Business - Published Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs 00:30 Macy's is closing one of its call centers in Arizona next month. This affects more than 800 jobs. A spokesperson for Macy's told Business Insider that the call center in Tempe, Arizona, would close in early February. Macy's says its operations would be removed to two other locations in the US. On...