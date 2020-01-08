Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Macy's Is Closing More Than 2 Dozen Stores in 2020

Motley Fool Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The department store giant is zooming past its previous targets for store closures as traffic trends continue to deteriorate at low- and mid-tier malls.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs 00:30

 Macy's is closing one of its call centers in Arizona next month. This affects more than 800 jobs. A spokesperson for Macy's told Business Insider that the call center in Tempe, Arizona, would close in early February. Macy's says its operations would be removed to two other locations in the US. On...

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Retailers Are Shutting Stores? [Video]What Retailers Are Shutting Stores?

Retailers have confirmed at least 1,700 store closings for 2020. Which companies will be shuttering stores? Pier 1 Imports: 450 stores. Gap: 230 stores. Walgreens: 200 stores. Chico's: 200..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Facebook serves ads based on your offline shopping habits [Video]Facebook serves ads based on your offline shopping habits

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook is able to gather data about user shopping habits, both online and offline, in order to serve targeted ads on its platform, according to a new report by Business..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Macy's is closing more than a dozen stores. Are Delaware's next?

Macy's is closing more than a dozen stores across the country amid slumping sales, though its three Delaware locations appear to be safe — at least for...
Delawareonline Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsNewsmaxRTTNewsReuters

Another of Hanes Mall's anchor tenants to close

Macy's (NYSE:M) has announced it will close its store at Hanes Mall, the second of the mall's five anchor tenants to close in the past year. "After careful...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.