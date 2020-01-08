Global  

Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan Launch TurkStream Gas Pipeline

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
The Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, officially launched on Wednesday the TurkStream natural gas pipeline designed to ship Russian gas to Turkey and markets in southeastern Europe. Through TurkStream, Russia’s gas giant Gazprom will carry pipeline gas to Turkey and south and southeastern Europe—a region already heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies.  TurkStream consists of two lines—one to carry gas for the Turkish market, and another to ship the gas further westward…
