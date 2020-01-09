Global  

Tech Stock Analysis: Top Tech Trends of 2020; Part 2

Profit Confidential Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Tech Stock Analysis: Top Tech Trends of 2020; Part 2Tech Trends for 2020, Continued
In the first part of my two-part series “Tech Stock Analysis: Top Tech Trends for 2020,” I started exploring some of the biggest tech stock trends in 2020.

In part one, I covered the artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing sectors, and I looked at specific tech stocks within those sectors.

Here I’m profiling the 5G, automation, and cybersecurity.

The post Tech Stock Analysis: Top Tech Trends of 2020; Part 2 appeared first on Profit Confidential.
