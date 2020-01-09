Global  

U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Strong Performance

RTTNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
After an early move to the upside, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in mid-day trading on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages are adding to the gains posted in the previous session to reach new record intraday highs.
