North America Leads Global Crude Oil Pipeline Additions

OilPrice.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Construction of new crude oil pipelines in North America will account for the majority of the planned oil pipeline length additions globally between 2019 and 2023, data and analytics company GlobalData said in a new report on Thursday.   North America will contribute some 51 percent to all new crude oil trunk or transmission pipeline additions through 2023, with expected combined new-build crude oil pipeline length of 14,344 kilometers (8,913 miles) by that year. In North America alone, as many as 29 new-build crude oil pipelines are expected…
