Asian Shares Mostly Higher Before US Jobs Report
|
|
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions and ahead of release of the U.S. Labor Department's jobs report for December later in the day.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Asian Markets Mostly HigherAsian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions. Investor sentiment...
RTTNews
Asian markets mostly higher on optimism about US-China dealTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal as regional markets opened the new year’s first day of trading...
Seattle Times
Tweets about this