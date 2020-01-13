Global  

2 Value Stocks Perfect for Long-Term Investors

Motley Fool Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Looking for stocks that are trading undervalued and have a large margin of safety, is the best long-term investing strategy, and will help you to find top stocks such as Gamehost Inc (TSX:GH).
