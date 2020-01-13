Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark

OilPrice.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock shot up over 8% to over $500 on Monday, reaching $516.83 (+$38.67) by 2:30pm EST as bullish sentiment for the electric car manufacturer takes on a whole new level of bullishness. The market cap for Tesla is now over $93 billion--close to that $100 billion threshold that would net Elon Musk a cool $346 million.  By comparison, this is larger than Ford and GM’s market cap combined. Ford’s market cap is just under $37 billion, and GM’s is just under $50 billion. Tesla’s stock would need to reach…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History [Video]Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History

Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Tesla Model 3 - Crash Tests 2019 [Video]Tesla Model 3 - Crash Tests 2019

The passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femursof both the driver and passenger dummy. Tesla showed that a similar..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla begins to turn off Wall Street scribes despite recent share tear

Despite the recent eye-watering run-up of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares, scribes on Wall Street have turned less upbeat on the electric car giant. Shares...
Proactive Investors

Tesla Autopilot In Model 3 Recognizes And Remembers Stop Signs

Tesla Autopilot and the Model 3, with the updated Hardware 3 components, have proven to be a big boon for Tesla. In the latest Tesla software 2019.40.50.xx...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark | https://t.co/A6QPqCU7dF https://t.co/ORA3VEhq7Z 18 minutes ago

GreenMindsIntel

Green Minds Intel Report Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark https://t.co/UfIAQ2Z3uR 3 hours ago

OilandEnergy

OilPrice.com Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock shot up over 8% to over $500 on Monday, reaching $516.83 (+$38.67) by 2:30pm EST https://t.co/jbW7fqK7q6 3 hours ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark https://t.co/TLjOSdTZRA https://t.co/Bhoct8Gbym 3 hours ago

BostonStratInt

BSI Energy Ventures Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark https://t.co/ymcHlDyEjN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.