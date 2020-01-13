Tesla Shoots Past $500-Mark

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock shot up over 8% to over $500 on Monday, reaching $516.83 (+$38.67) by 2:30pm EST as bullish sentiment for the electric car manufacturer takes on a whole new level of bullishness. The market cap for Tesla is now over $93 billion--close to that $100 billion threshold that would net Elon Musk a cool $346 million. By comparison, this is larger than Ford and GM's market cap combined. Ford's market cap is just under $37 billion, and GM's is just under $50 billion.


