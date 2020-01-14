Global  

Eli Lilly Releasing Cheaper Insulin Generic to Compete With Lispro Products

Motley Fool Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Eli Lilly's introducing lower-priced generic versions of its most popular insulin products.
Eli Lilly to offer half-priced versions of two more insulin products

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it plans to sell two versions of insulin products at half their current U.S. list prices, eight months after it started selling...
Reuters

