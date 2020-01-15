Global  

Interview With Daniel Marco On the State of Blockchain in Catalonia

The Cointelegraph Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Interview With Daniel Marco On the State of Blockchain in CataloniaCatalonia is emerging as a strong hopeful to set up a blockchain-based identity system. Cointelegraph talked to the government official behind the push
