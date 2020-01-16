Is the TPG share price a buy before the Vodafone merger decision?

Rob 📈 RT @Parob17: @TopTradersADVFN And to add the 106p share price target from Shard was released in March 2019 BEFORE news on the two additiona… 2 hours ago FI_Evo RT @FI_emperor: On a serious note, new users should test ipos with a nominal number of shares before committing sizeable funds. Its very ri… 2 hours ago Vespasian On a serious note, new users should test ipos with a nominal number of shares before committing sizeable funds. Its… https://t.co/1iDyrtSSPe 2 hours ago Parob @TopTradersADVFN And to add the 106p share price target from Shard was released in March 2019 BEFORE news on the tw… https://t.co/opjAWLdiNO 4 hours ago Chaser52 RT @DeepValueHunte1: #EVE technically oversold due to @SLA_plc selling out before news. Woodford overhang slowly clearing. Savvy traders c… 5 hours ago DeepValueHunter #EVE technically oversold due to @SLA_plc selling out before news. Woodford overhang slowly clearing. Savvy trader… https://t.co/T3m3MMjTG4 5 hours ago casita RT @beardedladytx_: 🚨 STRONGMAN🚨 STRONG MAN MUG give away!!! Tag, follow & share for your chance to win our “Strong Man” mug! 💪🏼🍺🎪 (regula… 7 hours ago nrm824 @josealba70 @xMBGx yup sony won this gen at E3 before it even started, with the "this is how you share games on ps4… https://t.co/ogFIJkst1g 8 hours ago