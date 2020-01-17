Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5G Stocks: The Next Tech with Big Profit Potential for Smart Investors

Profit Confidential Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
5G Stocks: The Next Tech with Big Profit Potential for Smart InvestorsThe Trillion-Dollar Potential in 5G Stocks 
Investors often perk up when they hear the word "billions" in relation to market cap. But that's very 2019. This next decade, we need to keep our ears trained for the word "trillion." And that's where 5G comes in. 5G stocks could soon be fighting over a market worth trillions of dollars...and that should have investors very excited.

5G, if you haven't.

The post 5G Stocks: The Next Tech with Big Profit Potential for Smart Investors appeared first on Profit Confidential.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pare momentum stocks, buy value: wealth manager [Video]Pare momentum stocks, buy value: wealth manager

Investors should pare back holdings of big tech stocks because the positive narrative has changed, says Mercadien Asset Management president Ken Kamen.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:54Published

How Investors Should Approach a Potential 2020 Trade Deal With China [Video]How Investors Should Approach a Potential 2020 Trade Deal With China

So, is a trade deal off the table...for now? President Donald Trump told reporters in London that a U.S.-China trade agreement may have to wait until after next year's presidential elections. Speaking..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Oil Industry’s Most Promising Dividend Stocks Of 2020

Dividend stocks hold a special place in many investors' portfolios. They have the potential to provide a constant stream of income, without some of the risk that...
OilPrice.com

Investors worried about over-exposure to AAPL and three other tech stocks

Some investors are worried about over-exposure to AAPL and three other tech stocks – Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon – leaving them vulnerable to any sudden...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LawLeight

Leight (Laura Stand) ... there really teach #NewEduPLANNING for Girls ... economics of jobs, housing, stocks and products for the next K… https://t.co/PWXjhLZYyq 17 hours ago

AlexandraCTM

Alexandra Lougovoy RT @VulogTech: We're excited to be part of the "What’s Coming Next in Mobility" panel at #DCAutoShow on Jan. 23! @Alex_Thibault will be on… 18 hours ago

VulogTech

Vulog We're excited to be part of the "What’s Coming Next in Mobility" panel at #DCAutoShow on Jan. 23! @Alex_Thibault wi… https://t.co/pOZSeNW1dt 20 hours ago

NotTheseDroids

Old Ben @doylelaker @junkieinvesting @Diep8705 @maikan5 @Buddafly17 @KronixSpeed I don’t know the future of pot stocks. Wha… https://t.co/pDZmT33arf 1 day ago

TuliUrbach

Tuli Urbach Facebook will lead a surge in tech stocks next year with a 30% gain, Evercore ISI says https://t.co/tHUUaEGs8O 3 days ago

SamayKala

Samay Kala @safiranand The point is - EV stocks will trade like “tech stocks” in 2000s with a high multiple and conventional a… https://t.co/I8Vm3xhmW1 4 days ago

dt_next

DT Next Following #PresidentTrump's claim that 'Iran seems to be standing down' and downplaying of the missile attack that… https://t.co/ADIuGzxzhN 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.