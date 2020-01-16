India May Significantly Boost U.S. Oil Imports

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

India and the United States will discuss India's energy security and the Asian country buying increased volumes of U.S. crude oil when U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet later this year, Financial Express reported on Thursday, quoting a senior official. President Trump is expected to visit India later this year, but no specific date has been set for the visit yet. India has already boosted its imports of U.S. crude oil after the United States ended the waivers for Iranian oil customers when it…


